An interactive map where buildings and streets can be rated will be used to shape future developments.

An online consultation on a new design code has been launched by South Kesteven District Council today (Wednesday, October 2).

The interactive website allows residents to highlight what is important to them about the design of new developments.

South Kesteven District Council is consulting on what developments should look like. Photo: Create Streets

Buildings and streets can be ranked from appropriate to inappropriate, and residents can express whether they like, dislike or have neutral feelings towards them.

As well as fixed points which the council has selected, those participating can choose any building, street or space in the district to comment on.

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), cabinet member for planning, said: “The feedback will be used to identify what is important to people about existing built-up areas and the elements they would like the character of new developments to include.

“Knowing the positive difference that has already been made thanks to our pioneering design code which was adopted some time ago, I am confident that moving forwards with a stronger design code will build on that progress and give potential developers an even clearer steer on the high quality of design we expect in new developments across South Kesteven.

“This is an opportunity to shape the content of the design code at a very early stage and we would urge people to have their say.”

South Kesteven District Council is one of five local authorities to have been awarded £80,000 by the Office for Place and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) as part of a Design Code Pathfinder project.

The first stage of the consultation, which closes on October 31, is to understand residents’ opinions on where they live and find out what they think new developments should look and feel like.

To view the consultation, visit: https://communities.createstreets.com/SouthKesteven.

Further engagement events are planned for later this year and in early 2025.



