Delighted pupils are ready to start university and apprenticeships after A-level success.

Sixth formers at Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton have secured places at top universities to study a range of courses including medicine, dentistry, law, economics, performing arts and sports.

A number of pupils have also managed to obtain places on competitive apprenticeship programmes in fields such as finance, project management, civil engineering and construction site management.

Poppy Thrall, who achieved AAA

John Gilligan, headteacher, said: “I am immensely proud of our students this year, their hard work and determination has been deservedly rewarded with fantastic results which have allowed them to move on to their next stage.

“I would like to congratulate them all and thank the staff who supported them along the way.

“We wish all of our school leavers every success in their future endeavours.”



