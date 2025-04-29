A free course to help people manage their finances, health and relationships will start on Wednesday.

‘Life Skills’ is delivered over eight sessions in Stamford on Wednesday mornings by the Stamford branch of the national debt management charity, Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

Ian Collis, who is leading the course, said: “Life can be challenging when living on a low income. It affects what we can or can’t afford, what we eat, our relationships, our health and wellbeing and much more.

“The Life Skills course covers managing money and bills, eating healthily, and improving relationships with others.”

The first session begins at 11am at George’s Place in Cheyne Lane, Stamford. Anyone who thinks they could benefit should contact Ian Collis on 07771 566533 or email iancollis@caplifeskills.org for details.