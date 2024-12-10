Two women who were arrested for driving offences have been released under investigation.

Police enquiries are continuing after a 20-year-old man was found seriously injured at the side of the road on Sunday morning (December 8).

He was found at 6.45am on the A606 between Stamford and Empingham and taken to hospital with head, leg and pelvic injuries.

Police.

A black Audi Q2, which is believed to have been involved in the crash, was later found abandoned in Oakham and two 20-year-old women were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving, drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident.

PC Ellise Timmins from Leicestershire Police said: “While two people have been arrested, our investigation is very much continuing and I’m appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who saw the collision occur, but particularly any motorists with a dashcam who captured it or who saw a black Audi Q2 beforehand.

“Anything you can provide could assist our investigation.”

Witnesses can contact Leicestershire Police on 101 or www.leics.police.uk and quote crime reference 24*728593.