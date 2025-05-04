Set in the idyllic village of Pilsgate in a small development of five homes sits this individually designed stone constructed property.

Each of the properties is uniquely finished with traditional agricultural architectural features. An initial shared gravelled driveway approaches the private drive where parking for several vehicles can be found and meets the double garage and mature front garden with an inset footpath leading to the home for sale in the corner.

The Old Stackyard in Pilsgate is on the market with Newton Fallowell

On approach, the storm porch allows an area for removing coats and shoes before entering the main hallway. Once inside, the hallway leads to the ground floor WC, breakfast kitchen and living room. The kitchen is fitted with a wealth of units hosting integrated appliances, a range cooker and space for an American style fridge freezer. There is ample space for a table and four chairs.

Located conveniently off the kitchen is the separate dining room or family room which houses the stairs leading to two double bedrooms and a separate shower room. Continuing on the ground floor, there is a useful utility room with space for a washing machine and tumble dryer, the living room offers a vaulted ceiling, twin double door to the rear garden and at one end an inglenook style fireplace.

From here you'll find an inner hallway meeting the principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite, a further bedroom, a four piece bathroom and a single bedroom/home office.

Outside in the back garden the mature grounds have been well maintained and thoughtfully planted providing a feeling of complete privacy. Walking across the lawn to the lower garden, the captivating views over rolling fields is truly stunning and benefits from a southern aspect.

With no onward chain, estate agents Newton Fallowell recommend viewing quickly.

3 The Old Stackyard, Pilsgate, is on the market for £850,000. To find out more or for more information call Newton Fallowell on 01780 754530.