A 1,785-signature petition calling for hospital parking to remain free has been handed to health bosses.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said parking charges were being considered at Stamford Hospital back in August, and installed automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at the carpark entrance off Ryhall Road.

Lincolnshire county councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford West) immediately launched a petition calling on the trust to keep hospital parking free in Stamford.

Councillor Richard Cleaver opposes parking charges at Stamford Hospital

He explained to those considering signing that the trust “has abandoned plans to enlarge the car park” but agreed controls are needed to ensure the car park is only used by people who are visiting the hospital.

He added: “Any such charges would be constitute a further blow to Stamford NHS patients who already suffer from GP services which are rated as 'requires improvement' and the lack of any seven-day Urgent Treatment Centre.

“Charges would also be a financial penalty to the sick at a time when many people are struggling financially.”

A LincsOnline survey revealed only 4% of readers thought parking charges should be introduced at Stamford Hospital, 66% thought people should be fined only if they parked there but didn’t use the hospital, while 30% thought parking should remain free with no fines.

The results of a LincsOnline survey about parking charges at Stamford Hospital

Parking for the GP surgery, next door to the hospital, is free but monitored by ANPR. People using the carpark must enter their car registration details at the surgery reception to avoid a fine.

The hospital parking petition can be found at tinyurl.com/StamfordHospitalParking

Yesterday (Thursday), after receipt of the petition, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said “there are no immediate plans to introduce or consider parking charges at Stamford Hospital at this point in time”, adding: “The Trust has purchased the ANPR system to assist with the management of its patient, visitor and staff car parks across its three sites at Peterborough, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford.”