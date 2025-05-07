It may be hard to visualise beyond the plaster board and exposed pipe work, but this building will soon welcome its first patients.

The Day Treatment Unit at Stamford Hospital will enhance patient care for the community by providing surgical procedures in three specially equipped rooms.

These will be accompanied by three cabin-style changing rooms with en-suite facilities, plus six recovery bays.

Stamford Hospital Day Treatment Centre

The new unit is on the site of the former nurse’s accommodation block adjacent to the main hospital.

The entrance to the Day Treatment Unit is now taking shape, with additional work planned to make it a welcoming space for patients as they enter a spacious and airy reception area.

Outside, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust signage will give the unit its identity.

It is expected that the facility will be completed and handed over to the trust – and ready to accept its first patients – this summer.

Trust chief finance officer Joel Harrison said: “Seeing the space and modern feel to the building gives a sense of excitement to what our trust is providing for future generations.

“Once completed, this state-of-the-art unit will further enhance our healthcare offering not only to the people in and around Stamford, but to other patients within the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust catchment area.”

Exposed pipework will be covered before Stamford Hospital Day Treatment Centre opens in the summer

Stamford Hospital Day Treatment Centre has been constructed on the site of the former nurses' accommodation

Scaffolding is still visible on some parts of the building, as work continues before the opening

