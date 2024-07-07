We want the world to be more eco-friendly and a better place for us all and to achieve that, we all need to try to be environmentally sustainable, write Austin Pitman and Arla Holland, Year 5 Malcolm Sargent Primary School pupils and Stamford Town Youth Councillors.

What is environmental sustainability?

Environmental sustainability refers to the responsible management of natural resources to fulfil current needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs.

How are places around you being sustainable?

Some schools have green teams to help their school be more eco-friendly plus allotments. Schools may be planning to install electric car charging points, some may be planning to use solar panels for energy. Malcolm Sargent Primary School plant trees regularly on their field. They also have a meat free day every week for school lunch.

Shops are places we all go to shop, what are they doing to be sustainable?

They audit the use of packaging across their operation and aim to eliminate any that is non-essential. They can go paperless, cut waste out of your manufacturing, look for clean energy options, recycle old goods and source sustainable brands and products.

How do we know products are sustainable?

We know they are sustainable because we will see the FSC logo on the product. The FSC stands for Forest Stewardship Council. Their "check tree" label or also known as the FSC label is the most trusted label it is found on millions of products worldwide; they make sure we use sustainable resources. Most books will have their very own "check tree." If you look on the back of the book you may see the check tree not all books will have a check tree so they will most likely not be sustainable. Products certified by FSC: wood, pulp, paper, rubber, bamboo, oils, fruits, books and more.

Why does being sustainable matter?

Sustainability improves the quality of our lives, protects our ecosystem and preserves natural resources for future generations. In the corporate world, sustainability is associated with an organization’s holistic approach, considering everything from manufacturing to logistics to customer service.

Stamford Youth Council welcomes new members to have their say on what matters to young people in Stamford. Anyone aged nine to 18 interested in attending future meetings, please do get in touch by emailing communications@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk or calling 01780 753808 and speaking to the Youth Council Officer, Allie Margiotta.