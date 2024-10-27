In this column I previously considered how those fortunate enough to live in one of our many beautiful heritage homes, might reduce its carbon footprint and reduce the cost of heating, writes Jon Lott, Green Party Stamford Town Councillor for Stamford St John’s and member of Stamford Climate Action Group.

Today I am looking at funding available to retrofit any home, particularly if you do not have a high income.

Many people are considering how they can reduce the carbon emissions from their homes, but don’t know where to start. They are also rightly concerned about the upfront cost of retrofitting. Let’s look at the support that is available.

A radiator. Photo: istock

In July 2022 the previous government set up an initiative to assist people to upgrade their homes and so reduce both their emissions and their heating costs. It is called the Energy Company Obligation (ECO4), and If you and your home meet the required criteria, it can fund up to 100% of the cost of retrofitting your home.

The ECO4 scheme will run until March 31, 2026 and is part of the government's commitment to make UK housing more energy efficient by 2035.

It is an obligation placed on energy companies to help people install energy efficiency measures in their homes. The money comes from them, not from taxes. It can help you to improve your insulation, upgrade your heating, and even to install renewable energy such as solar panels.

As well as becoming greener, you can expect lower energy bills, increased property value, reduced maintenance and improved comfort too!

To qualify for this scheme, you must meet the following criteria: you must live in a house or flat that is privately owned or rented. It must also have low energy efficiency with a rating of D, E, F, or G. Sadly, this is common and if your home is in this category, it will become more comfortable to live in too once the work is completed. You can find your property's rating on the energy performance certificate register or by asking your landlord.

You also must be receiving certain benefits, and earn average or lower income, so this funding is aimed at providing support to those who need the most help.

You can search online for a free ECO4 grant checker to determine which measures you may be eligible for.

