People are being asked to grab a trowel and join in with a community tree planting.

Stamford Town Council has received a grant from Lincolnshire County Council for 800 trees and plants at the town cemetery in Radcliffe Road.

These will include field maple, hawthorn, hazel, blackthorn, geulder rose and dog rose, and will form hedging around the cemetery.

The entrance to Stamford Cemetery

Two mornings of planting will take place on Sunday (February 18) and Monday (February 19).

Volunteers are being asked to don their gardening gloves and bring trowels to help with the planting between 9.30am and 11.30am.

Hot drinks and refreshments will be available.

Any questions can be emailed to cllrawheeler@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk.