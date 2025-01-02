Fitzwilliam Hunt meet in Wansford on New Year’s Day
Horses and hounds paraded through a village for a New Year’s Day hunt meet.
People lined the streets of Wansford yesterday (January 1) for the Fitzwilliam Hunt’s annual meet.
The hunt rode into the village and stopped at The Barn behind the Haycock Manor Hotel for people to meet the horses, hounds and bird of prey.
In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the Fitzwilliam Hunt said: “We were so thrilled to see such a massive crowd for our New Year gathering and want to thank you all for your support and hope you enjoyed meeting our eagle, hounds and horses.
“Thanks also to The Barn at Wansford for our venue for [yesterday] morning and to all our landowners and farmers, subscribers, supporters and hard working volunteers for everything they do for the hunt.”
Last month we asked on our website, lincsonline.co.uk, if readers supported hunts.
Out of the 324 voters, 61 per cent believe it’s an outdated tradition while 34 per cent support hunts.
Eleven people were undecided and eight people only support them at Christmas meets.
These results were correct at the time of publication.
Readers have also been having their say, with mixed views on the subject.
Iain Fryer said: “Just because something has been going for over 300 years is no justification for its continuation.”
Paul Benton added: “Can't wait for the trail hunting ban and the closing of the loopholes in the Hunting Act.”
Holly Jerline argued in favour of hunting because it is ‘perfectly legal so should not be interfered with’.
The Cottesmore Hunt, which is based in Rutland, did not meet on New Year’s Day.
