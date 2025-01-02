Horses and hounds paraded through a village for a New Year’s Day hunt meet.

People lined the streets of Wansford yesterday (January 1) for the Fitzwilliam Hunt’s annual meet.

The hunt rode into the village and stopped at The Barn behind the Haycock Manor Hotel for people to meet the horses, hounds and bird of prey.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the Fitzwilliam Hunt said: “We were so thrilled to see such a massive crowd for our New Year gathering and want to thank you all for your support and hope you enjoyed meeting our eagle, hounds and horses.

“Thanks also to The Barn at Wansford for our venue for [yesterday] morning and to all our landowners and farmers, subscribers, supporters and hard working volunteers for everything they do for the hunt.”

Last month we asked on our website, lincsonline.co.uk, if readers supported hunts.

Out of the 324 voters, 61 per cent believe it’s an outdated tradition while 34 per cent support hunts.

Eleven people were undecided and eight people only support them at Christmas meets.

These results were correct at the time of publication.

The hounds meet the public. Photo: David Lowndes

Readers have also been having their say, with mixed views on the subject.

Iain Fryer said: “Just because something has been going for over 300 years is no justification for its continuation.”

Paul Benton added: “Can't wait for the trail hunting ban and the closing of the loopholes in the Hunting Act.”

Falconer John Mease with his eagle. Photo: David Lowndes

Holly Jerline argued in favour of hunting because it is ‘perfectly legal so should not be interfered with’.

The Cottesmore Hunt, which is based in Rutland, did not meet on New Year’s Day.

Hounds and riders arriving in the village. Photo: David Lowndes

Will Armitage and his puppy meet the horses. Photo: David Lowndes

Hounds from the Fitzwilliam Hunt arriving in Wansford. Photo: David Lowndes

Hounds and riders leaving The Barn behind the Haycock Manor Hotel. Photo: David Lowndes

Hounds and riders leaving The Barn behind the Haycock Manor Hotel. Photo: David Lowndes

Hounds and riders leaving The Barn behind the Haycock Manor Hotel. Photo: David Lowndes

Falconer John Mease with his eagle. Photo: David Lowndes

Hounds and riders arriving in the village for the Fitzwilliam Hunt New Year's Day meet. Photo: David Lowndes

Falconer John Mease with his eagle. Photo: David Lowndes

Crowds attending the Fitzwilliam Hunt's New Year's Day meet in Wansford. Photo: David Lowndes

Labrador puppies Holly and Ivy at the meet. Photo: David Lowndes

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.









