Care home residents enjoyed making Christmas table decorations.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton were treated to an interactive virtual Christmas-inspired table decorating masterclass, courtesy of talented master florist, Kathryn Delve.

Kathryn is an independent florist based in Somerset, she specialises in creating unique wedding and event flowers. She takes much of her inspiration for her displays from the beautiful scenery that surrounds her home and the changing seasons and colours.

Chater Lodge Care Home residents make Christmas decorations

During the workshop, residents joined Kathryn to make Christmas-themed table decorations. Some residents chose flowers in traditional red hues whereas others chose different wintery colours depending on their favourite blooms and foliage.

Kathryn commented: “Delivering fun workshops like this is absolutely the best part of my job. I just love helping people create something beautiful and seeing how much pleasure they gain from the experience. These table decorations are such a simple thing to do but so effective when you see them around the home. I’m so glad I was able to work with the Barchester residents today, we all had a wonderful afternoon together.”

Bex Vernon, resident experience coordinator for Barchester Healthcare, said: “We are excited to work with our amazing partners like Kathryn to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy. It was brilliant to see the residents having a great time creating beautiful Christmas displays, such a lovely activity for everyone to take part in.”