A business owner who knows first-hand what it’s like to spend Christmas in a refuge is offering support to other women who have escaped domestic violence.

Jess Monro, founder of Stamford-based The Little Business Fairy, is creating bags of presents which will be given to 150 women in refuges across the country.

Jess said: “It’s every mum’s worst nightmare to think that a child won’t get any presents. Because the general public is so nice they make sure kids do but often there isn’t anything for anyone else.

Jess Monro, founder of Stamford-based The Little Business Fairy

“I’ve been there myself so I want these women to wake up on Christmas day and have something which gives them a bit of hope.”

Six years ago, Jess fled a severely abusive relationship and ended up in a refuge 150 miles from home with a newborn baby and 13-year-old child at Christmas.

The only gift she received on Christmas day was a bottle of Head and Shoulders anti-dandruff shampoo.

Jess Monro with the 150 bags

The 38-year-old said: “I found the opportunity to leave and like many women there was no plan in place.

“My children were in their pyjamas and we left behind all of our belongings - we had nothing.

“Because of the situation I had lost contact with family and friends, that’s what happens when you are alienated, so I found myself in a refuge.

“It either makes or breaks you. I didn’t want it to be the end of my story.

“As awful a situation as it was, it's why I am who I am today.”

The biggest shock for Jess when entering the refuge was the isolation and loneliness.

The National Domestic Violence Helpline is a 24hr Freephone available on 0808 2000 247 operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Although safe from harm, she had assumed there would be more support.

“I’m not surprised women end up going back,” said Jess, who lives in Stamford.

“It’s such a scary situation and there isn’t the support there should be.”

She hopes the bags of gifts will help the women ‘feel human again and remember that they matter’.

Since Jess, who describes her office in Cheyne Lane as looking like Santa’s grotto, announced the fundraising appeal on social media she has been inundated with donations.

She has now extended the deadline for drop offs to Friday (December 13) before the 150 bags are distributed across the country, including to the Refuge where Jess once lived.

People are encouraged to buy items as if they were giving to a friend they don’t know very well and to write a message of encouragement.

Inside the bag there will be a link to a library of tools which Jess thinks will be helpful, including information on how to set up a business.

Jess started off as a virtual assistant when in a refuge, as it was a way of being able to work without having to go anywhere.

Since sharing her story on social media, the mum-of-two has received hundreds of supportive comments.

Jess, who organises women in business networking events, said: “The thing that’s blown me away is the acceptance as it’s still such a taboo subject.

“It’s something I don’t talk about to a lot of people openly.

“There is a stereotype that it happens to a certain type of woman.

“Not only are people donating gifts but they are opening up that conversation.

“One woman said it has given her the courage to leave.”

To make a donation message Jess on Instagram @thelittlebusinessfairy