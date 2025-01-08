A shop owner selling his business for £18,000 says it will close if a buyer doesn’t come forward.

Stamford Photo Express has been providing people with prints, frames and other photographic services for more than 20 years, having opened at 5 Red Lion Street a decade before moving to Broad Street in 2012.

The business was established by the late Richard Lakey, and one of his early employees was Andy Stretton, who had studied photography at Stamford College and cut his teeth at the photo minilab within the town’s branch of Boots.

Andy Stretton is hoping to sell Stamford Photo Express to avoid its closure

When Richard died from cancer aged 47, Andy took on the business and as its sole owner. But now aged 55, Andy is looking for someone else to take over.

“It’s a very viable business but for health reasons I cannot drive it forwards and give it what it needs any more,” he said.

“Rather than just shut a business that is sound and could be a good opportunity for someone, I would like to hand it over and see it thrive.”

Younger customers often come in to have film developed

Andy believes social media marketing could attract more customers looking to convert old negatives and slides into more accessible formats, as well as a younger generation of photographers who are experimenting with film cameras again.

All the photo processing equipment is included with the sale of the business, and Andy thinks the addition of a good quality photocopying machine could pick up customers who had used the copier at Coleman’s before its Stamford branches closed in 2022.

Downstairs at Stamford Photo Express there is a photographic studio and a workshop for cutting mounts.

“All the hardware is in place and up to date,” said Andy. “It’s a business that someone could reopen straight away with very little investment needed.

Downstairs there is more space

“There is no debt and no lease to reassign - my relationship with the landlord of the building has been very good.”

Looking back over his years of running Stamford Photo Express, Andy says moving to the premises in Broad Street was a high point, with three different photographers soon using the studio for shoots.

“We’ve had really good staff, and working with them has made the job all the more enjoyable,” he added.

The downstairs studio and workshop

Stamford Photo Express will continue to open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9am to 5pm with Andy and colleague Jenny Thorpe serving customers until the end of March.

Both can stay on part-time and help with the transition of the business, if that’s what the new owner wants.

By the start of the new tax year in April, Andy hopes a new owner will have come forward - otherwise Stamford Photo Express will close.

Inside the shop

Anyone enquiring about the business should visit the shop and ask for Andy.