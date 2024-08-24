Our Autumn series of beginners’ lessons will soon be with us, writes Marcus Witt, of Stamford Bridge Club.

They will run on 10 consecutive Thursdays from October 3 to December 5. There will be both a morning option (9.30am), taught by Sue Moss, and an evening one with John Prior (7pm). Each lesson will last three hours and the course costs £65 per person. If any reader is interested in registering please contact me via marcusstamfordwitt@gmail.com.

We usually have an open evening as a prelude to the classes but this year it is being extended. The open day will take place on Sunday, September 15, and run from 10am to 5pm. All are welcome and you can drop in and out at will. There is no charge and there will be drinks and nibbles.

Stamford Bridge Club

Hand of the Week

It was not just gold, silver and bronze considerations at the Olympics. A month before the Paris games, the European bridge championships took place in Herning, Denmark, with 30 teams competing. Today’s deal is taken from an early encounter between England and Bulgaria. The Bulgarian North South did well to bid to 7D (auction as shown). After the trump lead, declarer took DK, cashed a top heart, ruffed a heart, returning to a spade to draw trumps.

Hand diagram

Now the second spade winner was unblocked before crossing to a club to throw the remaining heart loser on SQ. The English North South stretched to 7N (by South) with H6 led. This is not a good spot and appears to need a 3-3 spade break. Declarer took HA, unblocked the two spade winners before crossing to DK to cash SQ. When spades broke 4-2 the contract was doomed. Declarer had missed a small additional chance. Play a club at Trick 2 to the ace. Bingo, the queen drops. Now declarer can unblock the knave of clubs and two spades before crossing to DK to enjoy the black suit winners. This extra chance added only 2.5% but failing to see it cost 16 imps.

Whilst England didn’t medal (to use that awful term) a fourth place finish was comfortable enough (top eight finish needed) to qualify for the 2025 Bermuda Bowl, the world national teams’ event.

Stamford Bridge Club

Tip

It’s not possible to legislate for a cow flying by but try to maximise your chances of success. 2.5% is not 0%. But you’ve got to see it.