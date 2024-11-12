Immigration Enforcement officers raided a high street nail salon and found two people working illegally.

The visit to Divine Nails at 28 High Street, Stamford on Thursday last week (November 7) resulted in the detention of one worker pending their removal from the UK.

The other who was working unlawfully has ongoing immigration matters that are being resolved.

A Civil Penalty Referral Notice was served in respect of the two illegal workers.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are determined to clamp down both on illegal working and the exploitative treatment of illegal workers.

“Vulnerable individuals can find themselves trapped in unsafe and insecure conditions, facing exploitation and even modern-day slavery, often facilitated by organised criminal gangs.”