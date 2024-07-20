A modern family home which is a short journey from a town centre is waiting to be snapped up.

Positioned in the Oakham Spinney Hill development, is this immaculately presented four-bedroom detached home.

It has been built to a high standard, with under floor heating throughout the ground and temperature zone controls throughout the home.

1 Spinney Hill, Oakham

A bright and airy hallway leads into the property and connects the downstairs rooms.

The living room spans front to back, with French doors opening to the rear garden and a chic wood-burning stove with an Ancaster limestone surround and Welsh slate hearth.

The dining room, positioned at the front, enjoys a bay window, while the contemporary kitchen/breakfast area at the rear boasts painted oak units under a tasteful worktop, complemented by Siemens built-in appliances.

1 Spinney Hill, Oakham

Completing the ground floor are a useful utility room and toilet.

Upstairs, the four double bedrooms are accessible from the landing, with the master offering garden views and an en-suite shower room.

Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill en-suite bathroom, with a three-piece family bathroom completing the first floor.

1 Spinney Hill, Oakham

Externally, the property is impeccably maintained, featuring a driveway for a couple of vehicles leading to a double garage with an electric up-and-over door.

The rear garden boasts a spacious patio, lawned area with shrub borders, all enclosed by a timber fence.

1 Spinney Hill, Oakham is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £675,000.

1 Spinney Hill, Oakham

1 Spinney Hill, Oakham

1 Spinney Hill, Oakham

For more information or to book a viewing call 01572 335005.



