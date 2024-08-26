Drivers travelling on the A1 are facing delays.

Alongside the usual August bank holiday traffic, an incident is causing delays on the A1 this afternoon (Monday, August 26).

There are queues on the southbound carriageway from the B668 at Greetham to the South Witham turn off, and the road has been closed between Stamford and Stretton.

A1 sign

Traffic monitoring website AA is reporting the delays are caused by an obstruction on the road while Google Maps is showing there has been a crash.