Delays on A1 in Rutland and Lincolnshire as traffic queues from B668 at Greetham to South Witham turn off and road is closed between Stamford and Stretton

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 16:01, 26 August 2024
 | Updated: 16:11, 26 August 2024

Drivers travelling on the A1 are facing delays.

Alongside the usual August bank holiday traffic, an incident is causing delays on the A1 this afternoon (Monday, August 26).

There are queues on the southbound carriageway from the B668 at Greetham to the South Witham turn off, and the road has been closed between Stamford and Stretton.

A1 sign
Traffic monitoring website AA is reporting the delays are caused by an obstruction on the road while Google Maps is showing there has been a crash.

