Drivers travelling on the A1 are facing five-mile tailbacks following a crash.

Police were called at about 7.40am this morning (Tuesday, April 8) to a crash involving a car and a lorry near Wittering.

The lorry is blocking the road, causing queues on the southbound carriageway from Wittering back to Tinwell.

A1

No one was injured and vehicle recovery taking place, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said.