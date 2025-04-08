Home   Stamford   News   Article

Delays on A1 near Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 09:17, 08 April 2025
 | Updated: 10:12, 08 April 2025

Drivers travelling on the A1 are facing five-mile tailbacks following a crash.

Police were called at about 7.40am this morning (Tuesday, April 8) to a crash involving a car and a lorry near Wittering.

The lorry is blocking the road, causing queues on the southbound carriageway from Wittering back to Tinwell.

A1
No one was injured and vehicle recovery taking place, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said.

