As our summer comes towards its end, thoughts turn to where we can go to keep some sunshine in our sights while autumn sets in, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

Here are some ideas for you…

Malta is a great place for a holiday at any time of year with its reliably warm climate, and while the summer months are bustling with tourists, October and November offer a more relaxed experience with continued sunshine and warm temperatures. The island's beauty is just as captivating, and you'll have more space to explore its historic sites and stunning beaches. In Valletta and Mdina, wander through ancient streets without the summer crowds while the tranquil coves in Gozo and Comino will feel like they are reserved just for you.

Malta. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Alps. Photo: Travel Counsellors

An escape to the mountains is always a good idea, but go in October for a different backdrop; its a magical time in the Swiss Alps, as the landscape transforms into a vibrant tapestry of autumn colours. While summer and winter are peak seasons here, this in-between season offers breathtaking views and a peaceful atmosphere, making it perfect for a pre-Christmas getaway. Immerse yourself in your stunning surroundings by hiking along scenic paths bordered by autumn foliage, visiting the serene beauty of Lake Geneva, and sampling local dishes in picturesque alpine villages.

Seville. Photo: Travel Counsellors

You know Croatia for its historic cities popular with filmmakers and beautiful beaches that swell with tourists during the summer, but these experiences are just as fulfilling outside of the hot summer months. The warm weather extends well into September and October here, so visit places like Dubrovnik, Hvar, and Split after the summer rush and enjoy the crystal-clear waters and historic architecture at a leisurely pace. There are also some incredible national parks to enjoy, so consider a trip to the Plitvice Lakes and Krka waterfalls for some outdoors fun in more comfortable temperatures.

Emma Savage

Spain is a great option for mild weather later in the year and Seville's balmy temperatures continue well into November, making it an ideal destination for off-season travellers. You’ll get to marvel at the architectural masterpieces of the Royal Alcázar and Seville Cathedral with much shorter lines, have no shortage of local tapas bars and restaurants to frequent without the stress of booking a table weeks in advance, and get to experience the passion of a traditional Flamenco show without the huge crowds.

Happy travels!