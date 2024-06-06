An online parenting community is branching out to provide more face-to-face opportunities for families.

The Stamford Mummy Facebook page has more than 2,000 members who share their experience and advice on raising children.

The page is also a place for families to find out what groups and activities are taking place locally.

Becky and Amelia Hawkes, Sara Long and Nicola and Lewis Entwistle

Nanny Sara Long is one of the 13-strong team behind the group. She said: “Groups like this are a lifesaver because people need the support and social interaction for their mental health.”

The group attracts a variety of members - not just mums but dads, grandparents and foster carers. The children they care for range from babies to teenagers which means the chat is varied with recent conversations ranging from bedwetting and weaning to choosing schools and hairdressers.

The team have also started to review local baby groups and attractions to help families decide which is right for them, detailing everything from the entry fee to parking options.

Join The Stamford Mummy page on Facebook

Team member Becky Hawkes has benefited from chatting to other parents through the group and hopes to pass that knowledge on to new members.

She said: “Being a single mum and a first-time mum, I had no idea what was happening locally or where I could take my son.

“It can be quite isolating when you’re at home all day with a baby so we want to provide more opportunities for parents to get together and meet new people.”

Nicola Entwistle added: “I didn’t know anyone with young children when my son was born but I really wanted him to meet other children.

“The Stamford Mummy group has been so valuable and I don’t know what I’d have done without it. I’d encourage men to come along to the groups too - parenting isn’t just a woman’s world and everyone will be made to feel welcome and included.”

The team are planning two face-to-face events this month.

The first event is a Big Toddle to raise money for Barnado’s. The group will meet with under 5s at Stamford Meadows next Friday (June 14) at 10am for a short walk. Entry is free with families encouraged to gather sponsorship if they can via www.justgiving.com/page/thestamfordmummy

The second event is the Stamford Mummy Meet Up on Sunday, June 23 in Burghley Park at 10am. Group members will be at the gates off Water Street at 9.30am and in the main car park at 9.50am to meet people before heading to the big log near the garden shop for a picnic. People should bring their own rugs, toys and food.

Families can join the group by searching The Stamford Mummy on Facebook.

Sara would also like to reopen a permanent website for those who don’t use social media. Any company which might be interested in sponsoring the site should email thestamfordmummy@gmail.com to find out more.