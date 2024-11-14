The Christmas countdown is on as Stamford is given the festive treatment.

A fir tree from the grounds of Burghley House was dropped off in Red Lion Square this morning (Thursday, November 14).

It will be decorated ahead of the lights switch on event next Thursday (November 21).

Stamford's Christmas tree was delivered to Red Lion Square today (Thursday, November 14)

There will be entertainment and the opportunity to see the town illuminated between 5pm and 6.30pm.

Independent businesses will host their Shop Stamford event the same day from 5pm to 8pm in a bid to encourage people to get their gifts locally.

Stamford's Christmas tree was delivered to Red Lion Square today (Thursday, November 14)

Christmas lights have also been festooned around the town but remain off until the official switch on and shops have begun to decorate for the festive season.

An elf in St Michael's Churchyard

Christmas lights went up in Stamford this week

Christmas lights went up in Stamford this week

Christmas trees at The George

Are you feeling festive yet? Let us know in the comments.

