Volunteers opened their doors to showcase how our community is bringing light and warmth to Ukrainian families this winter.

The group works with Helpston-based Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF) and held a Light For Ukraine open day at the Unity Centre, in Stamford.

They displayed a range of things produced here to help displaced people in the war-ravaged country.

Knit and natter groups in the area have been busy making blankets

Russian forces have again targeted Ukraine’s power infrastructure, denying communities sources of electricity and heating during the coldest and darkest time of the year.

The items on display included hand-knitted items such blankets, clothes and toys that are made by local Knit and Natter groups and sent on to Ukraine.

“I had no idea how talented and productive these people are - they are so prolific,” said event organiser and volunteer Fiona Parker.

Knitted Christmas decorations

“One lady has knitted over 30 jumpers - they are superb.”

More than 170kg of woollen items have been sent over to Ukraine.

“It is self-funding - they ask other crafters for spare yarn, and more wool is donated,” Fiona added.

Handmade gifts were also on sale with all proceeds going to the Light For Ukraine coffers

“So out of the woodwork comes a massive amount of yarn and a little army of people who can turn it into something useful for people to wear.

“The money that’s donated helps us to send it by courier through humanitarian aid contacts that we have to get to the places that need it.”

Through donations, the group has also bought dozens of wind-up lanterns - which can charge mobile phones - to give to families with children.

These wind-up lanterns will be sent to families with children in Kharkiv

“It gives them at least some control of power over how they live, otherwise they are plunged into darkness, no light, no hope, and no way of knowing what’s happening if they don’t have battery power on their phones,” Fiona explained.

“For about £16 we can provide them with that, so a family with frightened children can get some comfort through light of the lanterns and warmth of the knitted items.”

Fiona also thanked the Stamford branch of Mountain Warehouse which acted as a collection point for donations of winter clothing, jackets, blankets and boots which formed part of the latest HOUF aid convoy.

The group switched venues to the Unity Hall after the Christmas Market was cancelled

The group is planning a series of fundraising events next year, including a fashion show, car treasure hunt and a race night.

“It’s like all things - it started with a little flame and now we have a roaring fire,” Fiona added.

“I don’t think I visualised how roaring it would become, but it’s only because there are a lot of people doing many little things.”

Fiona Parker (middle), pictured here with Ukrainian filmmaker Natalia and Yvette Diaz-Munoz, of Stamford Diversity Group, helped organise the Light For Ukraine open day

If you would like to donate, visit the crowdfunding page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lightforukraine set up by the Stamford Diversity Group.