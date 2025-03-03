A nurse who uses running to blow off steam after a busy shift will run the London Marathon to help young people get out in the great outdoors.

Jenna Holliday lives in Stamford and works as a senior staff nurse at Peterborough City Hospital.

But when she’s not looking after people who are poorly, she’s racking up the miles by running around her home town and the villages beyond.

Jenna Holliday completing a 10km race in Rutland

On Sunday, April 27, Jenna will join the delight - and pain - of the London Marathon in aid of YHA - the Youth Hostels Association.

The YHA charity enables young people to experience travel, adventure and make new friends, takes disadvantaged children and young carers on holidays, and teaches a love for the outdoors.

Jenna said: “It has been a big part of my family's life for many years, allowing us to spend our holidays in amazing places, so we can have outdoor adventures every year even though we were on a tight budget.

Jenna Holliday after the Rutland Night 10k last year

“This love of the outdoors continues to this day, with all of us still staying in YHAs on our holidays, allowing us to continue adventures while supporting the charity.”

Jenna has already completed a few half marathons and developed a love of running while still at school.

London has always been on her ‘bucket list’ and so she decided she would take part for YHA. She aims to raise £1,500 and her fundraising page can be found at tinyurl.com/JennaHolliday

The mum of three who completed the Burghley 7 race in Stamford on Sunday, March 2, in just over an hour, added: “Running has become a staple fixture in keeping me fit for several years.

“It has helped me with my mental health, keeping me sane while finishing my degree and burning off the stress of the long hospital shifts.”

Jenna will be cheered on by family members and although she admits to being ‘a little scared’ she is also excited by the challenge.