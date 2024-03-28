Walks of witness will take place on Good Friday.

Stamford's Walk of Witness is from midday beginning at the bottom of Ironmonger Street.

The Easter event will begin with prayers and hymns and includes a procession around town following a person carrying a large wooden cross.

Bob Black carries the cross at the Stamford Walk of Witness

Rob Shaw of Churches Together described Easter as the most significant time of the year for Christians.

“This is an event which brings Christians of all persuasions together,” he said.

“Christians are not always the best at getting on with each other but for this we are agreeing and coming together.”

Oakham's event starts in Westgate, Oakham, at 10.30am with a 20-minute procession to the Buttercross in the town centre, where an open air service is held.

The Walk of Witness in Bourne starts at 10am with a short service at St Gilbert's Church.

The walk will then proceed to Bourne Methodist Church where there will be a pause and hymn and prayer, and carry on to Bourne Abbey Church for another pause for a hymn and prayers.

It will finish at the Wellhead Park for a service of thanksgiving..