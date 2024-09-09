Bags of used batteries can be put out with rubbish bins from next week.

People living in South Kesteven will be able to leave their used batteries out for collection from Monday (September 16).

The household batteries must be left in a small bag, such as a new freezer bag or clean nappy sack, tied to the lid of the black, silver or purple-lid wheelie bin on collection day each week.

Kerbside collections of batteries are being introduced in South Kesteven

Batteries aren’t currently collected by South Kesteven District Council because they present a fire risk when they are crushed in the lorries.

It is hoped this new scheme will reduce the danger of lorry fires and promote recycling,

Cabinet member for environment and waste, Coun Rhys Baker (Green), said: “This service is available every week to all residential addresses with a wheelie bin, with the battery bags emptied into a separate container attached to each bin lorry.

“There’s no extra cost to householders for this.

“The fire safety issues we have experienced are a real danger to crews. When batteries are thrown away in the bin with your other household waste and recycling, they are likely to be crushed or punctured in the bin lorry or at the processing centre.

“Some batteries, particularly rechargeables, can ignite or even explode if they are damaged. If this happens, they can quickly set fire to other material in the waste, such as paper, which may lead to serious incidents that put lives at risk.”

From Monday crews will accept everyday household batteries, button batteries from watches and alarms, as well as batteries from e-cigarettes.

However, vapes - both rechargeable and single-use - will not be permitted for now and should be taken to the tip.

Other items that must also be taken to the household recycling centre are car batteries, laptop battery packs, mobile phone batteries, power tool batteries, lighters and remote control units.

People using communal bins or in a house with pink or clear bag collections are also asked to continue to take batteries and vapes to supermarkets, shops or the household recycling centre.



