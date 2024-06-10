Burglars broke into a new home and stripped the kitchen.

A new-build property at the Persimmon Homes site in Weldon was broken into between 6.30pm on Monday, May 13 and 7am on Tuesday, May 14.

A complete kitchen was stolen, including a sink, base and wall units, and worktops.

Police are investigating

Twenty pots of 10 litre Dulux trade paint were also taken.

Northamptonshire Police has today (Monday, June 10) launched an appeal for information.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It is believed that the offender/s would have needed a vehicle to steal the kitchen and paint and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near to the site between the stated times.

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered any such items for sale in unusual circumstances.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000284862.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



