A village postbox has been decorated to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day.

Tallington resident Shirley Taylor created the postbox topper to mark the 80th anniversary of the invasion of France during the Second World War.

Shirley said her needles were “red hot” during seven days of intense knitting.

Communities will mark the occasion during the next few days, starting with beacon lighting ceremonies this evening at 9.15pm in Stamford and Oakham. Other events include:

Thursday, June 6

• Wreath laying - 10am, Market Deeping Remembrance Garden

• D-Day commemoration - 5pm - 9.30pm, Recreation Ground, Stamford. Historical re-enactments, food and live music followed by the beacon lighting at 9.15pm

• Commemoration concert - 7.30pm, All Saints’ Church, Oakham. Music by Rutland Concert Band. Free entry but donations welcome in aid of the Poppy Appeal

Saturday, June 8

• 1940s evening - 7pm, Victoria Hall, High Street, Oakham. Rutland Lions present an event to commemorate D-Day featuring The Rutland Big Band and The Swingettes. Tickets include light rations and cost £25 from Diane Webb on 07761 140732.

Sunday, June 9

• Church service - 10.30am, All Saints’ Church, Oakham

• Music in the park - midday to 5pm, Cutts Close Park, Oakham. Includes food stalls and a Grainstore Brewery pop up bar.

Saturday, June 15

• D-day 80 year anniversary - 12pm to 4pm, Thurlby Community Hall. Vintage car and motorbike show. Evening entertainment from 7pm by the Dreambelles. 1940s dress code. Tickets cost £10 and should be pre-booked by calling Jenny on 07592 302280 or emailing lisalowetickets@gmail.com. Proceeds to the Royal British Legion.