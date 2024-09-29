We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

Knitting group aims to create 40,000 hats

Wool Zone’s weekly knitting group has been working hard all summer helping Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland to meet their Big Kit target of 40,000 little hats.

The group, which meets at Wool Zone, in Northgate, Oakham on Wednesdays has created a range of designs for the innocent Big Knit, including some fetching and festive grey and silver hats ready for Christmas!

Villagers celebrate the 50th anniversary of Oakham Country Market 10 years ago.

The hats will adorn Innocent smoothie bottles and the initiative support Age UK by donating 25p for each bottle sold wearing a hat. Funds raised will be used to help older people through the winter months.

Church celebrates county market

People packed the Congregational Church Hallto celebrate the 50th anniversary of Oakham Country Market. Mayor of Oakham Jayne Woodcock was the special guest and organisers invited stallholders and customers past and present to enjoy a cake, tea and coffee.

Wool Zone owner Jullie Beardwell with Lisa Jackson from Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland 10 years ago.

The market takes place every Friday from 8.30am to 11.15am, between the first Friday of February and the middle of December.

Market chairman Jane Skipp said: "We had a little party and a display of old photographs. It was just a lovely occasion."

The country market movement was set up in 1919 by the Women's Institute. The Oakham market began with a day's takings of £12.

Young actors to take to stage

A group of young actors are perfecting their lines ready to take to one of the most famous stages in the land.

Langtoft Junior Players prepare for the stage 10 years ago.

Langtoft Junior Players have been invited to a performance medley of songs from Matilda at Her Majesty's Theatre in London's West End on Sunday, October 5. Spokesman Sharon Hall said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the children to perform on one of London's oldest stages."

25 years ago

Villagers help to clean churchyard

Villagers in Weldon have decided to give the churchyard a good clean and have spent the last couple of weeks painting railings and edging paths.

Weldon villages Ted and Sandra Whitlam, Jordan Atkins and Rachel Webster get on with the work on the church railings 25 years ago.

Ted Whitlam, who is coordinating the work, said: "It's about 20 years since the railings were last painted and they were beginning to look a little weather-worn, so we took the decision to gather some people together and clean the railings and repaint them.

"We have been delayed by the rain, so the railings are only half finished at the moment and they will be finished whenever the weather gets better.

"We have also been cleaning and edging the church paths at the same time. It's a fairly long job and we are continuing to work until it's done.

“One of the paths is a public footpath, but we also look after that.”

Window cleaner says farewell

A window cleaner will be climbing his last ladder and will say a fond farewell to more than 800 customers this month.

Window cleaner John Scott retired 25 years ago.

John Scott (65) of Ryhall Road, Stamford, has decided to hang up his shammy after eight years on his tour covering the town and surrounding villages.

He started the round with a friend after he was made redundant as a lorry driver with Mirlees Blackstone, where he had worked for two years.

And after building it up by himself, he decided to get help from someone on a self employed basis. But now the time has come to retire.

He said: "I will miss all my customers because I've got to know them and have enjoyed chatting to them, but I won't miss all the hard work.

“It's time to give some of the younger ones a chance."

One painful memory John will never forget is the time he tried to stretch across and the ladder went from beneath him.

John said: "The ladder slipped and I fell off the ladder. I broke a couple of ribs and I did my shoulder in but luckily I didn't do anything too bad."

The round will be carried on by Barry Bil-son, of Rutland Heights, who will be buying it.

Ofsted praises village school

A welcoming atmosphere and good quality teaching have been praised by Ofsted at a village playgroup.

Inspectors found by the time most children come to leave Easton-on-the-Hill Playgroup they had achieved desirable learning outcomes in all six areas identified by Ofsted.

Pupils and teachers of South Witham Primary School 25 years ago.

The playgroup has made significant improvements since the last inspection, including a new kitchen area, computer and outdoor fencing and the report praises the programme for literacy and language and the development of the children's personal and social development.

Secretary of the playgroup Denise Latimore said: "It was an excellent report and we were really pleased with it. Our last one was good but this is even better."

However, the report pinpointed the need for more use of books to ensure children know they are read from left to right and from top to bottom.

Mathematics is highlighted as being well explained and the educational programme gives priority to personal and social development, language and literacy and maths.

School fair raises £450

Wet sponge games, stalls, a raffle and pony rides all helped to raise funds at the Great Casterton Primary School autumn fair on Saturday. The fair, organised by the school parents' and teachers' association, also included a car boot sale and raised about £450.

Meg Humphrey, Emily Sykes and Rosie Barker help count out the marbles at the school fair 25 years ago.

Acting headteacher Brian Lacey said: "The children particularly enjoyed throwing sponges at their friends and the fair was well supported by local businesses who gave very generously to the raffle." The cash will go towards improving the interior decor of the school.

School celebrates harvest

Harvest time was celebrated by children of South Witham Primary School with a service in the village church on Friday. Donations of food were put on display in St John the Baptist Church, South Witham, and hymns, prayers, readings, poems, and blessings were given.

Pupils and teachers of South Witham Primary School 25 years ago.

Senior teacher Sam Morton, of South Witham primary school, said: "The children had a week to prepare for the service and really put their hearts and souls into it. They enjoyed the experience of visiting the church and taking part in a celebration service for harvest festival." Food donations - which included a giant marrow — were collected through the week and were later auctioned to raise money for St John the Baptist's Farm Africa appeal. The Rev Nicolas Alldrit said: "The service went very well and the auction raised more than £100 for the fund."

50 years ago

A fund being raised by the Rutland Sixth Form College to buy a minibus received a substantial boost as the result of a fete held in the college grounds on Saturday.

Pupils, staff and parents had worked for the event and there were some glum faces when it was threatened by rain in the morning.

100 years ago

British Legion’s New Home - Through the help of the United Services Fund, the local branch of the British Legion, of which Capt. B. Edinborough is chairman and Mr. Beadle secretary, has been enabled to purchase the Y.M.C.A. hut, which it is proposed to convert into a clubroom and headquarters for all ex-Service men. It is thought the building will be ready for occupation in about a month's time.

150 years ago

On Sunday last a person by the name of Whitlam, a resident at Morton, went into the Trent for the purpose of bathing, when diving beyond his depth, he unfortunately was drowned. His body was not discovered till the following day.

200 years ago

On Tuesday last Alderman Robert Joys was elected Mayor of Grimsby for the year ensuing; Alderman Lusby and Alderman Fletcher, Justices; and Mr. W. Gooseman and Mr J Dabbs, Bailiffs.