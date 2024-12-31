A farm shop has received planning approval on a previously developed site near Stamford and the A1.

Nick and Ash Sinfield, who run Teals farm shop in Somerset, applied to redevelop George Farm, close to the Carpenter’s Lodge junction of the A1 and Burghley Golf Club.

Under the rules of the planning permission granted by Peterborough City Council on Christmas Eve, two-thirds of the 1,300 sqm retail space will be for farm produce and 70% of this must be from farms in Lincolnshire, Rutland, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Ash and Nick Sinfield have been granted planning permission for a farm shop near Stamford

No more than a third of the sales space can be for homeware, gifts, clothing, books, stationery, petcare and children’s toys.

Before planning permission was granted, Ash said they see themselves as “guardians of what’s local” and wanting to create a place where local suppliers could be represented.

The new shop will have a food market area with a deli, a bakery, and a cheese monger, and a restaurant serving breakfast and lunch with seating for about 60 people.

Teals in Somerset has a restaurant, and Nick and Ash will replicate this near Stamford

The couple came up with their business idea when they were in their 20s and cycling across Africa.

Nick said: “We often came across very small, family-owned market stalls selling the fruit they had grown, which were lifelines for us at the time. Their hospitality stuck with us.

“It was a great experience for the customer and we wanted to bring a bit of the spirit of that here,” said Nick.

The couple’s grown up daughter is called Teal, giving the business its name too.

George Farm off the B1081, between Burghley Park Golf Club and the A1 Carpenter's Lodge junction. Photo: Google

Stamford Heavenly Chocolates was based at George Farm before it moved to Sacrewell Farm. The company ceased trading in March when the owner retired.

