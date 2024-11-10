Helping Our Ukrainian Friends group in Stamford and Helpston appeals for donations ahead of Christmas aid dash to Ukraine
A volunteer group has made its final call for donations ahead of their pre-Christmas aid dash to Ukraine.
Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF), which includes members from Stamford and Helpston, is gearing up for its 19th aid delivery to help those impacted by the ongoing war.
They will head to Kyiv to hand over aid items to partner charities and also spend donated cash to buy more generators, food and blankets.
They are asking for the following items -
Food - Rice, flour, pasta, tinned food (soups, fish, meats), tea, coffee, sugar
Medicines - paracetamol, multi-vitamins, antiseptic wipes, expectorants
Electronics - torches, power banks, LED lights, batteries, phones, tablets, laptops, computers (factory reset)
Personal hygiene - soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, female sanitary products, nappies, deodorants sticks
Hobbies - sports equipment, art supplies and musical instruments for displaced children and orphanages
Donations can be made in Helpston at the Granary Tea Room at Willowbrook Farm, and Bluebell Inn, as well as churches at Baston, Langtoft, Etton, Thurlby and Helpston.
Mountain Warehouse, in High Street, Stamford, will also be accepting warm winter clothing such as boots and jackets.
The last collections will be made on Friday (November 8), but the group says it will accept some later donations.
The annual Art 4 Ukraine exhibition is also returning for the third time on Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17.
Last year’s event attracted over 50 artists and more than 250 works of art for sale. Artists donate 20 per cent of their sales to HOUF.
There will also be a raffle, an auction of promises, and teas, coffees and cakes will be available.
Entry is free to the exhibition which takes place from 10am to 5pm at Helpston Village Hall.
In August, the group took three 4x4s to Ukraine for use as medical evacuation vehicles, as well as second-hand chromebooks donated by Peterborough City Council, generators bought with the proceeds of Phil Newby’s Jukeboxathon, and torches and presents.
They headed back late the following month armed with £16,000 of fundraising proceeds and bought a huge range of supplies, including food, generators and toys.
For latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/HelpingUkrainesSurgeons/ and to donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpingourukrainianfriends2023