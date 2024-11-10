A volunteer group has made its final call for donations ahead of their pre-Christmas aid dash to Ukraine.

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF), which includes members from Stamford and Helpston, is gearing up for its 19th aid delivery to help those impacted by the ongoing war.

They will head to Kyiv to hand over aid items to partner charities and also spend donated cash to buy more generators, food and blankets.

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends volunteers setting off on last year’s winter delivery, from left - Anne Marie Hamill, Liz Symonds and Lesley Astle. Photo: Iliffe Media

They are asking for the following items -

Food - Rice, flour, pasta, tinned food (soups, fish, meats), tea, coffee, sugar

Medicines - paracetamol, multi-vitamins, antiseptic wipes, expectorants

Electronics - torches, power banks, LED lights, batteries, phones, tablets, laptops, computers (factory reset)

Personal hygiene - soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, female sanitary products, nappies, deodorants sticks

Hobbies - sports equipment, art supplies and musical instruments for displaced children and orphanages

Ukrainian children with Christmas presents delivered by HOUF last year

Donations can be made in Helpston at the Granary Tea Room at Willowbrook Farm, and Bluebell Inn, as well as churches at Baston, Langtoft, Etton, Thurlby and Helpston.

Mountain Warehouse, in High Street, Stamford, will also be accepting warm winter clothing such as boots and jackets.

The last collections will be made on Friday (November 8), but the group says it will accept some later donations.

The third annual Art 4 Ukraine exhibition takes place in November

The annual Art 4 Ukraine exhibition is also returning for the third time on Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17.

Last year’s event attracted over 50 artists and more than 250 works of art for sale. Artists donate 20 per cent of their sales to HOUF.

There will also be a raffle, an auction of promises, and teas, coffees and cakes will be available.

Entry is free to the exhibition which takes place from 10am to 5pm at Helpston Village Hall.

The HOUF team handed over 4x4s to the Ukrainian military last summer

In August, the group took three 4x4s to Ukraine for use as medical evacuation vehicles, as well as second-hand chromebooks donated by Peterborough City Council, generators bought with the proceeds of Phil Newby’s Jukeboxathon, and torches and presents.

They headed back late the following month armed with £16,000 of fundraising proceeds and bought a huge range of supplies, including food, generators and toys.

For latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/HelpingUkrainesSurgeons/ and to donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpingourukrainianfriends2023