People can learn a new hobby and help the environment thanks to a two-part course.

Beginning Your Beekeeping is a theory course to be held at The George Hotel in Stamford on July 14 and July 21 from 1pm to 5pm each day.

Richard Griffin, who chairs Stamford and Bourne Beekeepers Association, said: This intensive course is aimed at those either considering taking up, or in the early stages of beekeeping.

A course in beekeeping for beginners is taking place at The George Hotel in Stamford. Photo: iStock

“Expert instruction by Chris Aylett-Johnson, who chairs Lincolnshire Beekeeping Association, will cover topics such as how to choose your equipment, where to site your apiary, bee management, pests and diseases, honey processing and a host of other fundamentally important areas.

“The course fee of £65 per person includes both expert tuition for both sessions, light refreshments, and a comprehensive beekeeping book published by the BBKA (British beekeeping Association) to take away.”

Full details and booking details can be found on at www.SBBKA.co.uk. Numbers are limited so it is advisable to book a space early.

Richard added: “Beekeeping is becoming a very popular hobby for all ages, and since our club relaunch two years ago I am so pleased that for the first time in our club history our association has now increased to over 100 registered members.

“Many of our activities are focused on sharing experiences during the meetings, and include presentations on specific topics by extremely experienced beekeepers.

“In addition to a tremendously successful recently held bee equipment auction, the club has also launched a bulk buying system to directly benefit club members, providing such equipment as jars, sugar syrup and fondants at greatly reduced prices. Savings made can more than cover the annual membership fees.”

Club meetings are held at the George Hotel business centre. Full details including contact details, dates and meeting topics can be found at www.SBBKA.co.uk.

People in Stamford and the surrounding areas who find a swarm of bees in their garden can click on the website’s link ‘Got a swarm?’ to find a local beekeeper from the association providing free swarm collection.