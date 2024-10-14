Businesses from across the area pitted their wits against one another at a charity quiz.

Organised by Chattertons Solicitors and Wealth Management, the quiz took place on Thursday last week (October 10) in the Theatre Lounge bar beneath Stamford Corn Exchange and raised £1,700 for the charity Cash for Kids.

Questions included topics such as the Paris Olympics, literature, Lincolnshire and pop music, and included picture rounds featuring US states and ‘dingbats’.

Some of the teams taking part in the quiz

Winning with 86 points was the team from Easement Solutions, second on 69.5 points was the Rutland and Stamford Mercury team, and joint third on 65.5 were Golding Young auctioneers and Dexter and Sharpe accountants.

Elinor Horsfield from Chattertons said: “Eighteen teams battled it out with quiz questions from Katherine Bunting who chairs our charity committee, which were read by quizmaster Joe Pegler.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved. With your help we raised a fantastic £1,700 for our charity of the year, Cash for Kids.”

The winning team from Easement Solutions, which manages projects for the utilities sector

Richard Ludlow, Chattertons’ chief executive, added: "It was a very enjoyable, well-supported evening and we raised a lot of money for such a good cause.

“I would like to thank all those who took part and to the local businesses who donated raffle prizes."

Raffle prize donors included Asembo, Burghley House, One Way Out Escape Rooms, The Bull and Swan, The Olive Branch, Elizabeth Allen Land Agents, Hereward Homes, Hambleton Bakery, Rutland Vineyard, and Stamford Sights and Secrets Tours.

Cash for Kids provides grants to fund support for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, or who are living with an illness or disability.