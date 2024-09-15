With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by…

10 years ago

Annual produce show is another success

Fruit, flowers and paintings were just some of the items on display this weekend at Ketton's annual produce show.

Jackie Epps with her winning cake 10 years ago.

David Salmon with his vegetable collection 10 years ago.

Ketton Horticultural Society organised the 123rd event at the village primary school on Sunday.

A total of 150 people attended and 64 people showcased their fruit, vegetables, cakes, jams and jellies alongside art and craft work by children and adults. There were a total of 425 entries.

This year there was also a special First World War display from Ketton Art Club and commemorative calligraphy by Cliff Herbert, which was organised by Ann Archer.

Show coordinator Anne Aldesron said: “The show went really well.

“We had an exceptional number of excellent apple entries, and there was a good selection of pot plants.

“We were pleased to see some new faces among the new exhibitors, as well as welcoming back our old faithfuls from Oakham, Stamford and Peterborough.”

Capsule stores history of hospice for future generations

The past and present of a hospice has been captured for future generations in a time capsule buried by staff and volunteers on the site of a new building.

Allison Mann, Amanda Delaney-Smith and Heidi Travis burying the time capsule on the site of the new Thorpe Hall Hospice 10 years ago.

Old photos, staff and patient memories, newspaper cuttings and hospice memorabilia were sealed into the steel capsule at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice this week.

The capsule was buried to mark the start of building work on the new state-of-the-art hospice.

More than 80 staff and volunteers sporting wellies, then got stuck in cutting the turf with spades and shovels giving the builders a helping hand with the foundations.

Thorpe Hall head of clinical services Alison Mann described it as a “truly exciting day for everyone involved with Thorpe Hall hospice”.

Fun day raises over £650

A fun day at Stamford Arts Centre raised more than £650 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Colin Gibbons and volunteers raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Stamford Arts Centre 10 years ago.

The fundraiser was the first major event organised by Sue Spires and her daughters, Natalie Spires and Leah Hydes, who started the Coppers for Cancer campaign in 2010.

The campaign was launched in a bid to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust by getting people to donate their small change. Since then the family has raised more than £10,000. About 60 people went along to Sunday's event which included raffles, fun games, cake stalls, tea and coffee stalls, a books sale, arts and crafts and children's face painting. Natalie said: "The fun day went really well. We raised £662 which is brilliant.

“The event was a bit quiet and I don't know whether that was down to the event at Burghley - we went for a walk into town and that was pretty quiet too.

"But we still had a lot of people come and support the event. "The raffle was the most successful, and so was the books and DVDs stall, which raised over £150. And we had people turning up with their bags of change to donate to the trust."

Council seeks opinion on retail map

A council has asked people for feedback on its latest set of retail maps designed to encourage people to shop where they live.

South Kesteven District Council's portfolio holder for grow the economy Frances Cartwright with the new Shop Local Map for Stamford 10 years ago.

South Kesteven District Council has released Shop Local maps for Stamford and the Deepings. The council released paper maps for Bourne in July.

But the maps had to be redrawn several times after businesses spotted a number of errors and omissions, including the council's own £2.14m Wherry’s Mill redevelopment.

This time the council has played it safe by asking people to comment on the online versions before any paper maps are printed.

One side of each map shows a map including car parks, public conveniences, parks, churches, public areas and the bus station.

On the other side there is a colour-coded list of retailers. Categories include food, drink and convenience stores, estate agents, restaurants, cafes and bars, fashion and jewellery and hair, beauty and health.

25 years ago

Mask making throughout summer

Mask making has been among the activities at Stamford Museum for children during the summer holidays.

Children show off their designs at a Stamford Museum workshop 25 years ago.

Each Thursday through August groups of kids were given the chance to learn about masks from around the world and the history and meaning behind them.

Carved wooden masks from Java stored in the museum were given to the children to examine, and Jo Simpson, the chief archaeologist at South Kesteven District Council, was on hand to give talks and answer questions.

Philippa Massey of Stamford Museum, said: "The sessions were very successful and well attended. We had groups of five to seven-year-olds in the mornings and eight to eleven-year-olds in the afternoons, and a special session was held on Thursday for teenagers."

The children were given plain wooden masks and decorated them to their own design.

Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Diamond couple Philip and Jane Spencer celebrated 60 years of wedded bliss with the congregation of their church.

Philip and Jane Spencer celebrate 60 years of marriage 25 years ago.

A service at St Augustines RC church in Stamford was held on Thursday, where the couple renewed their wedding vows.

They were also given a blessing by Father Malachy Brett, before everyone tucked into a meal in the church hall.

Although the couple, who live in St Clements sheltered housing complex in Stamford, have four children, only their youngest daughter Alexandra (45) could attend as the rest live overseas.

The pair, who are both 82, met when they were 16 in Philip's parents hotel in Nottingham and married by special licence in Scotland, the day before World War II started in 1939.

Jane said: "It was a lovely party and it was nice to see all the people from the church there and I think everyone had a nice time.

"We've had our ups and downs but you've got to have a bit of give and take."

Bumper boost for appeal

A bumper car boot sale inn Stamford helped tip the scales for a mini-bus appeal to more than £14,000.

Bumper boost at the car boot sale 25 years ago.

The sale, which was held in aid of Whitefriars residential home’s mini-bus appeal, stumped up by £230 on Sunday.

Joint organiser and care worker at the home Ruth Harcourt said: “It wasn’t as large as the last one but we still has a tombola, lucky dip and cake stall together with all the car boot sales.”

New mayor officer welcomed to council

Stamford Town Council has lost one Mayor's officer and gained a new one.

Dennis Seward toasts his career with Toni Jeffries and past mayors and officials 25 years ago.

Dennis Seward retired last month after serving the Mayor for five years. Mr Seward originates from Nottingham and moved to Stamford in 1968.

He worked in the travel industry, at what was once called Macintosh's in Ironmonger Street, for several years before leaving to work at Grey Grain.

Mr Seward then worked for the District Council and in 1990 became the Deputy Mayor's officer for the Town Council. Promotion in 1994 meant he became the mayor's officer and he retired in August this year under that title.

The new mayor's officer is Sylvia Rawlings who started her employment at the council as the Deputy town hall keeper, progressing to deputy Mayor's officer and now she will fill the role left by Mr Seward.

Society raises money for Red Cross

The Taoist Tai Chi Society has raised money for the Red Cross with some gentle but healthy exercise.

Sue Lawrence from the Red Cross happily accepts a cheque for £110 from the Taoist Tai Chi Society 25 years ago.

Stamford and Exton classes were asked to do two demonstrations at Peterborough Health Fair in June which consisted of 108 different moves.

The society received a donation of £25. With this money and a collection of tea money from both classes, the society was able to present the Red Cross with a cheque for £110, which was accepted by Sue Lawrence.

Instructor Jean Booth said: "The Taoist Tai Chi Society has always raised money for charities.

“Last Christmas it was for The Salvation Army. We have also raised money for the cancer scanner in Oakham Hospital and for Macmillan nurses."

50 years ago

The Duke of Edinburgh, president of the International Equestrian Federation, will be at the world championship Horse Trials at Burghley this weekend.

A Buckingham spokesman told the ‘Mercury’ that the Duke would be watching Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips ride in their events.

100 years ago

Dancers Help Sport - a dance in the drill hall on Saturday, in aid of the Stamford athletic club, were attended by over 200.

Mr. G. Marston held the lucky door ticket, and a spot waltz competition was won by Mr. and Miss Morse.

A ladies' skittles contest was won by Mrs. Wilson, and Mr. J. Stafford carried off the gentlemen's prize in a similar competition. Mrs. Dobbs guessed the contents on a box, but no one could give the name of a puppy, which was afterwards sold for 5s.

150 years ago

The Stamford (5th Lincolnshire) Rifle Volunteers had their annual festive gathering in the assembly rooms on Tuesday evening. A bountiful and well-ordered supper was provided by Mr. Dawson, of St. Mary's Street, and about 150 members of the corps and its friends (amongst whom were the mayor and several of the clergy and principal inhabitants of the town) sat down to partake of the repast, Capt. Phillips presiding. The toast list was a comprehensive one, and the utmost good feeling prevailed throughout, the proceedings being enlivened by Mr. Wells' band and songs. Capt. Phillips, during the evening, said the corps was lower in numbers, but, he was glad to say, more efficient than at any former period.

200 years ago

The several creditors of William Glenham, of Uppingham, in the county of Rutland, wine and spirit merchant, who have not already executed the deed of assignment made by him for the benefit of his creditors, and remaining in the office of Chas Hall, solicitor, of Uppingham aforesaid, are required so to do on or before the 29th day of September instant, or they will be excluded the benefit thereof, when a final dividend will be made.