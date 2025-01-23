Valentine’s gifts can be a cliché - red roses, a box of chocs, or a ‘romantic’ meal out.

But for those craving the chance to do something different, there’s an event being organised that could be just the ticket.

The Valentine’s 30k run, which starts and finishes in Stamford, is open to couples and individuals, with entries being billed as ‘the ultimate gift’.

David Bartle loved taking part in the Valentine’s 30k

Mark Harding, event director, said: “Last year nearly 100 of our 750 entrants ran in a couple, making it the most romantic turnout yet.

“This year we’re hoping loved-up pairs can help to top that - it would be great if this year 50 or more couples take part.”

To reward them, each couple receives a box of chocolates at the end of the run, and the pair with the best combined time wins the couple’s prize.

Event director Mark Harding

There are also prizes for first, second and third-placed individuals, as well as one for anyone beating the 11-year-old course record, a time of 1hr 37mins 52secs set by Stamford man Aaron Scott. The women’s course record is even older, having been set in 2011 at 1hr 53mins 59secs by Sarah Harris from Nottinghamshire.

Mark added: “We’ve had a few runners get very close, and we’d love to see a record broken this year, although the best part of the Valentine’s 30k is seeing the huge, weary smiles on the faces of those who are delighted to have completed 18 tough miles in beautiful surroundings.

The run, which is organised and marshalled by Stamford Striders Running Club, is on the Sunday nearest to St Valentine’s Day - this year February 16. Runners gather at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane for the 11am start.

The course is considered one of the most attractive road races in the area, with a few challenging undulations as it wends its way up to Holywell and Pickworth, and through Tolethorpe and Great Casterton.

Happy faces in picturesque Tolethorpe

It is also known to be a good training run for a spring marathon, and is popular with those who have a London Marathon place.

There are brief road closures as runners leave Stamford en masse via Churchill Road, Charles Road and Cambridge Road before turning up onto Little Casterton Road, and a longer closure of Salter’s Lane, Tolethorpe. Neighbours are notified by letter before the event.

When they cross the finish line on the playing fields of Stamford Welland Academy, participants can help themselves to snacks provided.

The start line in Stamford

Entries to the 31st Stamford Striders St Valentine’s Day 30k can be made at www.stamfordstriders.org. They are priced £39, with UK Athletics members paying £37 and include either a commemorative race shirt or a donation to the environmental charity ‘Tees for Trees’. The minimum age limit for entries is 18.

Graham Edwards signals his love for the 30k

The 30k is chip timed, and there are water stations and unlimited jelly babies on the route, as well as plenty of cheers from nearly 100 marshals.