A walking tour will delve into whose romantic trysts and love stories had Stamford as a backdrop.

Valentine walking tours will be held by Stamford Sights and Secrets on Wednesday, February 14 and Saturday, February 17.

The 75-minute tour starts from the arts centre in St Mary’s Street ending at St Michael’s Church.

MSMP Stamford Sights and Secrets. Ruth Clewlow and Rachel Crowther

Guides Ruth Clewlow and Rachel Crowther will discuss why St Valentine’s Day started and where the tradition of sending cards, red roses and chocolates came from.

Stamford stories of love, passion and scandal include royals, Eleanor of Castile and Edward I, Henry Cecil 10th Earl of Exeter as well as stars of stage and screen.

Tickets cost £10 from Stamford Arts Centre and can be bought online or on the day.

