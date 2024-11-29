A severe flood warning affecting a riverside development has been removed and a major incident stood down after river levels receded.

A major incident was declared by the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) on Monday following significant rainfall throughout last weekend from Storm Bert.

After further overnight rain fell from Tuesday into Wednesday, a severe flood warning - risk to life - was issued at 11.45am on Thursday for Yarwell Mill.

A severe flood warning was issued by the Environment Agency on Thursday and remained in place for 24 hours

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service yesterday evacuated 36 residents.

But this afternoon (Friday), the LRF confirmed the warning had been removed as water levels continued to fall, having peaked at 9.30pm last night.

However, residents were urged not to return until advised to do so by the site management company.

Yarwell Mill comprises dozens of park homes close to the River Nene. Photo: Google Maps

The Environment Agency reported water levels on the River Nene were almost back to normal.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is heading the response, said: “Since we declared a major incident on Monday, the LRF has been working hard to keep our communities safe, support those who have been displaced as a result of the flooding, as well as trying to minimise disruption to the wider public and local businesses.

“The water levels we have seen this week have been higher than that of the 1998 floods, which just goes to show the work everyone has put in to ensure that everyone in the county has been kept safe.

“I’m grateful for everyone’s work and I’d also like to thank the wider public for their co-operation, support and understanding.

“We have now made the decision to stand down the major incident but remain ready to react should the situation change.

“Our focus now will be to move onto the recovery phase of our response however I would still encourage anyone with any concerns to contact the relevant LRF agency who will be happy to help.”