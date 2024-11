Rail passengers face a major disruption.

Due to a person being hit by a train between Cambridge and Ely today (Wednesday, November 13), trains running through Stamford are affected.

While emergency services are at the scene, all lines between Cambridge and Ely are closed and trains may be cancelled, delayed up to an hour or changed.

Trains are delayed through Stamford.

The routes affected include:

CrossCountry between Stansted Airport / Cambridge and Birmingham New Street

Greater Anglia between Stansted Airport and Norwich

Great Northern between London Kings Cross and Ely / Kings Lynn, between Cambridge and Ely.

Disruption is expected until at least 8pm.