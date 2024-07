A 28-year-old man has been arrested after reports of a robbery in a town street.

A report was made to Lincolnshire Police of a robbery in Ryhall Road, Stamford yesterday (Tuesday, July 9).

A man, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 313 of July 9.