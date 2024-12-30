A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.

Police were called to a property in Northumberland Avenue, Stamford just before 2pm yesterday (Sunday, December 29).

A woman in her 40s was found dead at the property.

Police remain in Northumberland Avenue today (December 30)

A 50-year-old man from Stamford was arrested and remains in custody.

Police officers remain in Northumberland Avenue today (Monday, December 30) while investigations continue.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are now appealing for anyone who saw suspicious activity in and around the Northumberland Road area, or any information that may assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Northumberland Avenue

Reports can be made to Lincolnshire Police by emailing NSKCID@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 176 of December 29.



