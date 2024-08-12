A man charged with making and distributing indecent photos of children has appeared in court.

Thomas Hardy, 30, of Stamford High Street was charged by police with making and distributing indecent photographs of children, possessing prohibited images of children and possession of extreme pornographic images.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 9) and did not enter pleas for any of the charges.

Lincoln Crown Court

The case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on September 6.

Hardy has been remanded on conditional bail.



