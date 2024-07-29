A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on a rape charge.

Jacques Nel, 38, of Chapel Lane, North Luffenham, was at Lincoln Magistrates court this morning (Monday, July 29) charged with the rape and attempted rape of two girls under the age of 16.

He was arrested following an incident close to Stamford Meadows on Thursday (July 25), which resulted in police cordoning off the Freemen’s Meadow area of Stamford for several hours.

A section of the Freemen's Meadow in Stamford was taped off by police

Nel has been remanded into custody pending a pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on August 26.

Police are still appealing for information in relation to the alleged incident in a wooded area close to Stamford Meadows on Thursday evening last week.

A police van parked in Bath Row, Stamford

A spokesperson said: “If you were in the area and potentially saw anything of note, we would ask you to share this information with us by emailing PC Stewart Humm on Stewart.Humm@lincs.police.uk quoting incident number 24000443092 in the subject line.