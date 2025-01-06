A man has pleaded guilty to cheating others out of money.

Stuart Paul Robins of Charles Road, Stamford appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (January 3) charged with eight counts of dishonestly making false representation to make gain for self/another or cause loss to others/expose others to risk.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to all eight offences.

Lincoln Crown Court

He is due to be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday next week (January 16).



