A man who left a restaurant without paying and threatened a member of staff has been sentenced.

Jerome Aaniicet, 38, of Mealsgate in Gunthorpe, Peterborough appeared at Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 17) where he indicated he was guilty of leaving The Cosy Club in Sheep Market, Stamford on September 29 without paying his £74.65 bill.

He also pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence, which happened on the same day at the Stamford restaurant.

Cosy Club in Stamford

Charges of making off without payment of £30.95 and threatening behaviour at Pizza Da Mario, also in Sheep Market, Stamford, were withdrawn.

Aaniicet was sentenced to an 18-month community order, subject to a curfew with an electronic monitoring tag and must attend rehabilitation.

He must also pay back £74.65 to The Cosy Club.

New figures have revealed how many are deliberately walking out of restaurants without paying.

