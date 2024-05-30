Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man injured in knife attack in Kesteven Road, Stamford

By Lincs Online Reporter
-
news@lincsonline.co.uk
Published: 10:48, 30 May 2024
 | Updated: 11:06, 30 May 2024

A man in his 60s was assaulted in a residential street by a man carrying a knife.

On Sunday (May 26) shortly before 3pm, police received reports that a man was assaulted with what was thought to be a knife in Kesteven Road, Stamford.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have arrested and charged a man
Police have arrested and charged a man

Geoffrey Thompson, of Lancaster Road in Stamford, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon.

Thompson has been remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Lincolnshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and any CCTV, or dashcam footage that may help with inquiries.

Contact investigating officer DC Victoria Crawley via NSKCID@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 215 of May 26 in the subject line.

Crime Lincs Homepage Stamford Lincs Online Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE