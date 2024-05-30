A man in his 60s was assaulted in a residential street by a man carrying a knife.

On Sunday (May 26) shortly before 3pm, police received reports that a man was assaulted with what was thought to be a knife in Kesteven Road, Stamford.

The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have arrested and charged a man

Geoffrey Thompson, of Lancaster Road in Stamford, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of an offensive weapon.

Thompson has been remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Lincolnshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and any CCTV, or dashcam footage that may help with inquiries.

Contact investigating officer DC Victoria Crawley via NSKCID@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 215 of May 26 in the subject line.