A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

The body of a woman in her 40s was found at a house in Northumberland Avenue, Stamford, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, December 29).

A 50-year-old man from Stamford was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released with no further action.

Lincolnshire Police said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident as an unexpected death and would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.”

Officers were called to the property at 1.54pm yesterday and remained in the area today.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 or email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk quoting Incident 176 of December 29.