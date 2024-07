A man has been arrested for trying to steal goods from a garden centre.

The owner and staff of Stamford Garden Centre in Casterton Road, Stamford, called 999 yesterday (Tuesday) and prevented a suspect from escaping.

When he was arrested, the man - who had tried to make off with stock worth £2,500 - was also found to have cannabis on him.

A man was arrested after an attempted theft at Stamford Garden Centre. Photo: Google Maps

He was taken into custody last night.