Councillors are urging shop owners within South Kesteven's four conservation areas to follow new guidance on designing their shopfronts.

During a meeting on Tuesday (November 5), South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet agreed to adopt the South Kesteven Shopfront Design Guide 2024, which outlines several factors for shop owners to consider when designing their stores.

The 34-page document emphasises the importance of preserving the district’s historic and built environment, discouraging the use of bright or garish colours and certain types of projecting signs.

Phil Dilks

During the meeting, Councillor Phil Dilks (Independent), cabinet member for planning, highlighted that while the council already had Shopfront Design Guidance Documents for Bourne, Grantham, and Stamford, these hadn’t been updated in nearly 20 years.

Updating the guidance was considered necessary due to changes in legislation and technology, as well as the need to expand its scope to cover all of the district's market towns.

"Many business owners don’t seem to be aware of relevant guidelines for shopfronts," he told the cabinet.

After the meeting, he urged shop owners to review the full document to understand what is acceptable and what is not.

He explained: "Basically, we’ve updated and revised the code from 19 years ago. There’s nothing particularly new in it, but we’re saying to shop owners in the conservation areas of our four towns: if you’re going to make any changes, please have a look at the code. It’s fairly straightforward, and we hope it’s clearer than what was there previously. Keep in mind, if you’re going to make alterations to a building within a conservation area, you do need permission to do it.

"It’s all about common sense; some things are simply not appropriate in conservation areas."

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Independent), cabinet member for property and public engagement, expressed his support for the guidance, citing recent incidents in Stamford.

In February, the council ordered Peters’ Cleaners on St Paul's Street to repaint its shopfront. The company’s use of orange and blue paint, along with a vinyl window dressing, was deemed harmful to the heritage value of the listed building.

He stated: "People are very concerned that the signage and shopfronts are appropriate and in keeping with the character of Stamford."

Questions were raised about the enforcement of these guidelines, to which Emma Whittaker, assistant director of planning at SKDC, noted that discontinuance action could be taken, or if the building was listed, normal planning enforcement powers could be used.

Although he insisted the council wouldn’t want to take legal action, Coun Dilks affirmed that it would if necessary.

"At the end of the day, we will take legal action against those within the conservation areas if we have to, but we would rather people come and talk to us first," he added.

The guidance, which is to be reviewed in 18 months, also notes that the use of a particular colour on a shopfront elsewhere in the town does not guarantee it will be acceptable across all areas.

It states that rigidly fixed boards or internally illuminated boxes, while common in shopping centres, rarely enhance the character of historic market towns and are unsuitable for traditional shopfronts. Canopies and blinds should be fully retractable and only lowered when required.

It is also believed that the new guidance will serve as a useful reference for shop owners whose properties are located outside the four towns, particularly in village high streets.

What do you think? Share your views in the comments.