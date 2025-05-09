Care home residents are among those to have marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Chater Lodge in Ketton hosted a memorable street party in the afternoon and although the weather put a stop to activities outside, the celebratory spirit remained undampened.

Residents at Chater Lodge in Ketton celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Guests included Oakham mayor Paul Ainsley and Sue St Paul’s and St John’s Church in Great Casterton, and they joined residents to enjoy food, music and dancing, in 1940s attire and with the appropriate decorations. The highlight of the day was a performance by singer Nicky, who entertained everyone with favourite wartime hits. Residents also listened to Churchill’s iconic speech, and reminisced about their memories of VE Day.

Zoe Postgate, general nanager at Chater Lodge, said: “Many of our residents remember the end of the war and understand its significance for our country. We wanted to celebrate this important date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and their experiences.”

Betty, a resident at Chater Lodge, shared: “I remember all the family gathering around the radio to listen to Churchill’s speech announcing the end of the war. It still gives me goosebumps. It was wonderful to reminisce and celebrate with everyone here. We’ve had such fun and enjoyed lots of cake!”

Residents at Crown House in Oakham celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Crown House care home in Oakham also celebrated with an indoor street party and there was a similar celebratory atmosphere for residents.