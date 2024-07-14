We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

Primary school wins top prize

A primary school has won a top prize recognising its investment in education.

Daniel Cranch and Joanna Chen with the outstanding awards gained by staff and pupils at Bourne Westfield Primary School 10 years ago.

Staff at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy in Westbourne Park, were thrilled to hear they'd been shortlisted in the outstanding progress primary school category at the Education Business Awards, and even more delighted to hear they’d won.

The school has been praised in recent months for mankind's unprecedented improvement in all areas.

Leadership, teaching, pupil achievement and behaviour and safety were all given a top rating in this year’s Ofsted report which recognised that headteacher, Elaine Radley had an aim of providing a ‘fun, caring and inspirational environment’ which paid off for pupils who benefited from motivated teachers and great activities, in particular sport and music.

Mrs Radley, who attended the ceremony with assistant headteacher Nick Chandler, said: “We were absolutely delighted to find that our school has been awarded first prize in this category.”

Volunteers help to clean village

More than 50 volunteers came out to tidy their village as part of an initiative by a fast food chain.

Parish councillors, members of Friends of Jubilee Park and other community members of Deeping St James come together to tidy their village 10 years ago.

The Glinton branch of McDonald's organised the litter pick on Sunday to clear the streets of Market Deeping, Deeping St James and Deeping Gate.

The litter pick is part of the company's commitment to the Love Where You Live campaign hosted by Keep Britain Tidy.

Teams from the Glinton and Stamford restaurants carry out regular litter picks in the area but this is the first time they have targeted the Deepings.

It follows a complaint from Deeping St James Parish Council about the amount of McDonald's rubbish being dumped in the area.

Organiser Cheryl Carter, who is people manager for the restaurant franchisee MPJ Enterprises, said there was a great turnout from residents, local club scouts and their families, Friends of Jubilee Park, Deeping Rotary and councillors and community groups. She said: “The weather was kind to us, although overcast the rain only started just as we finished.”

Cycling to raise money for charity

An assistant headteacher and a businessman will be getting on their bikes to raise money for cancer charities close to their hearts.

Andrew Seggie and his brother Chris 10 years ago.

Pupils at Deeping St James Primary School that helped to raise funds for Sarah Doud 10 years ago.

Sarah Doud, assistant headteacher of Deeping St James Primary School, 10 years ago.

Sarah Doud, assistant headteacher at Deeping St James Primary School, will be cycling from London to Paris over four days from July 30.

Sarah, 35, is aiming to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK in memory of her mum Jane, who lost her battle with kidney cancer.

During Jane's battle, she was lucky enough to be able to take part in clinical trials which were researching cures and life-prolonging treatment for this type of cancer.

By raising money for the charity, Sarah hopes to enable further clinical trials to give families more precious time together and hopefully one day beat cancer.

During this academic year the school council has been supporting her efforts by holding four fundraising events with the aim of raising £300.

The final fundraising event was a French day in which all the children and staff dressed in red, white and blue, and parents provided French cakes and biscuits, which were sold at break times.

Chairman of the school council, Zoe Hutton said: “We are very proud that we have raised so much money for this amazing cause."

The grand total was an incredible £678.14.

Andrew Seggie, 34 of Bourne, is taking part in the Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100 for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of his father. Andrew is hoping to raise more than £1,000 by riding the 100 mile course on Sunday, August 10.

Starting in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the cycling event follows a 100-mile route on closed roads through the capital and into Surrey's stunning countryside. Andrew was inspired to take on the challenge for Prostate Cancer UK after his father, Norman Seggie, died following a nine-month battle after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

Andrew said: "I decided to take on the challenge for Prostate Cancer UK because the experience of my father's illness and the complications of late diagnoses were so upsetting. "My family and I had never heard of prostate cancer before and did not know the symptoms.”

25 years ago

Brownies enjoy wild west party

More than 100 Brownies got together to enjoy a wild west party in the grounds of Rutland College.

Aimee Kent-Payne, Jenny Dunthorne, Samantha Allen and Anne Loveday prepare to scalp Carol Fairbairn, Rutland District Commissioner 25 years ago.

Activities included line dancing, making friendship bracelets, bead necklaces and decorating totem poles.

District commissioner Carol Fairbairn led the campfire singing. Brownie Guider Jaz Glennie said: "It was a beautiful day - it just flowed. A lot of hard work went into it.

"The children really enjoyed themselves."

Special visit from High Court Judge

An ancient custom took place in Rutland last week when a High Court Judge paid a visit to preside over a crown court trial in Oakham Castle. The biennial visit from Mr Justice Sir Edwin Jowitt included a procession of Rutland dignitaries including the judge, wearing formal robes, from the castle to the parish church for a service attended by pupils from Southfield County Primary School and English Martyrs.

A procession to Oakham parish church during the biennial visit to Oakham from a High Court judge 25 years ago.

Uppingham Community College student James Burkitt (12) carried the ceremonial sword in the procession which returned to the Castle for a sitting of the crown court. The Rev Paul Dunthorne, of Preston, who gave the sermon in church asked why we need rules. "Why do we have rules?

“It is because God loves us and so we can live in peace and freedom - they are put there to protect us," he said.

Pilot commended for brave actions

RAF Cottesmore's station commander has commended the actions of the Harrier pilot who crashed on Friday. Group Captain David Walker, who was flying another Harrier on the ill-fated mission, said the pilot put his own life at risk to steer the plane towards an uninhabited area, near Spalding, before ejecting.

Medics helping the injured pilot 25 years ago.

The Harriers were 10 to 15 minutes into a routine training mission practising tactics for patrolling Kosovo: Capt Walker saw the aircraft suffer problems and followed it down

as the pilot ejected and landed.

He said: "It became inevitable that the pilot would have to eject from the aircraft.

"However, rather than abandoning it, still flying on its current heading and ejecting, he stayed with the aircraft and steered it towards an uninhabited area.

"In staying with the aircraft longer than was needed he put the safety of the people on the ground before his own and I commend him greatly for this."

The pilot, whose name has not been released according to Ministry of Defence policy, was injured in the crash and is still under observation at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Colourful balloons mark start of fete

A cloud of 400 colourful balloons marked the start of Easton-on-the-Hill fete, with a prize for the one which reaches the furthest destination in two weeks.

Organisers and helpers at the Easton village fete 25 years ago.

The fete raised £1,800 for local church funds during a busy day that had many attractions. Eye catching performances were seen from the RAF Wittering dog team and fortune teller Mystique Monica. Fete committee chairman Peter Roberts said that the day was both enjoyable and productive.

Students come together for reunion

The old girls network was out in force at Stamford High School when 198 former students and staff came together for a day's reunion.

The former schoolgirls and staff of Stamford High catch up 25 years ago.

The annual event kicked off in the morning with the traditional meeting, moving on to pre-lunch drinks, a carved buffet and speeches by the headmistress and the chairman.

The occasion was an opportunity for past pupils of a wide age range to catch up with each other and sing the school song again!

Ann Browne, a Stamford High girl who left in 1972, said that it did not take long for the ice to break amongst old school friends.

She said: "Because there are loads of women getting together again who haven't seen each other for years, everyone arrives with a bit of trepidation.

"Yet within seconds, the decibels go through the roof and it's just as though they've never been away!"

The day also included presentations to the staff who are leaving this year.

50 years ago

Learner driver Bryan Peter Cobb (17), the Briarwood, Pilton Road, North Luffenham, was fined £15 at Rutland magistrates court on Monday for not being accompanied by a qualified driver while driving a car at South Luffenham on April 10.

He was also fined £5 for not displaying L-plates. For similar offences at Oakham on April 26. Gerald Anthony Goodliffe of 5 Orchard Close, Egleton, was also fined £15 and £5 respectively.

Brian Charles Reeves of 71 Main Street, Cottesmore, whose case was heard in another court was fined £10 for not being accompanied by a qualified driver and £5 for not displaying L-plates while driving a car at Oakham on May 7.

100 years ago

Lord Burghley Runs In Paris At the Olympic Games on Tuesday, Lord Burghley secured third place in his heat in the 110 metres hurdles.

150 years ago

The annual entertainment of the staff of the Mercury, numbering 52, took place at Rockingham on Saturday. Luncheon and dinner - the latter under the presidency of Alderman Paradise, J.P - were well served under a tent by Mrs Jones, of the Sondes Arms; the church with its fine monuments and the beautiful grounds of the castle were thrown open to the party; photographs of interesting objects were secured; and cricket, quoits, and hearty good humour were indulged in until the departure of the last train.

200 years ago

To the editor of the Mercury - when error is decorated in such specious colours as to resemble truth - when fallacious arguments are so ingeniously arranged and expressed, as to have the force of powerful ones, it becomes necessary to point out the difference between truth and error; and to show the weakness of those arguments which are adduced in support of the latter. But when errors have so slender a covering, as to manifest at once their absurdity,- when arguments are so powerless, as to have scarcely any force,-they can do but little injury, and carry with them their own antidote.